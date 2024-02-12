Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 5, 2024) Sailors from the U.S. and Philippine Navy pose for a photograph after conducting a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    DESRON 15
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    CTF 71

