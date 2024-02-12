MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 5, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Custudio and Sailors from the U.S. and Philippine Navy conduct a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8243008
|VIRIN:
|240205-N-YS413-1259
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|918.08 KB
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT