U.S. and Philippine Navy Conduct Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, Bolstering Relations

MANILA, Philippines (Feb. 5, 2024) Sailors from the U.S. and Philippine Navy conduct a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 5. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

