Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission

ONTARIO, Ore. - Soldiers from Oregon Army National Guard's Adder Company were welcomed home Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after a yearlong deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield.



The demobilization ceremony occurred at the Ontario Army National Guard Armory for the 16 soldiers from Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, and was attended by an audience of families and community members.



A previously recorded video message played featuring Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, adjutant general of Oregon, and Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, senior enlisted leader. Also, welcome-home letters sent by U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were read by 1st Lt. Steven Sawyer during the ceremony.



Col. Russell Gibson, commander of the 82nd Troop Command Brigade, spoke to the soldiers, praising their service and sacrifice. Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, commander of the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment, officiated the event along with Col. Gibson, personally welcoming home each soldier in a receiving line.



Adder Company deployed in March 2023 to provide a rapid reaction force for U.S. Central Command, deterring malign influence and reassuring allies in the region. The company trained for two months at Fort Bliss, Texas, before mobilizing for nine months in Kuwait.



While overseas, as part of Task Force Rattler, Adder Company conducted exercises and worked with partner nation forces in Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in addition to Kuwait. They displayed U.S. Army capabilities through emergency drills, weapons qualifications, and Abrams tank gunnery exercises.



Select soldiers were chosen to qualify on the new Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Integrated Defense System known as M-LIDS, gaining experience to combat electronic warfare and unmanned aerial threats.



In August 2023, Adder Company returned to Oregon after completing a relief-in-place with the Mississippi National Guard's 155th Armored Brigade. Throughout their deployment, the soldiers maintained readiness as a quick reaction force for Central Command.



"Time and again, you demonstrated your competence, heart, and skill as members of the Oregon National Guard. When duty called, you answered," said Gibson. "You show the best of the Oregon spirit: committed, tough, resilient, pulling together to meet any test. Always ready, always there."

