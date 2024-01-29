Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from Oregon Army National Guard's Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, were welcomed home on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after a yearlong Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The demobilization ceremony occurred at the Ontario Armory for the 16 Soldiers, with leaders, officials, and family members welcoming them home.



Interviews at the end with 1st Lt. Matthew Booher and Sgt. David Rangel