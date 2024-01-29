Soldiers from Oregon Army National Guard's Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, were welcomed home on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after a yearlong Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The demobilization ceremony occurred at the Ontario Armory for the 16 Soldiers, with leaders, officials, and family members welcoming them home.
Interviews at the end with 1st Lt. Matthew Booher and Sgt. David Rangel
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912029
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-ZJ128-1007
|PIN:
|240203
|Filename:
|DOD_110109202
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|ONTARIO, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT