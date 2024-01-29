Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission

    ONTARIO, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from Oregon Army National Guard's Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, were welcomed home on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, after a yearlong Middle East deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The demobilization ceremony occurred at the Ontario Armory for the 16 Soldiers, with leaders, officials, and family members welcoming them home.

    Interviews at the end with 1st Lt. Matthew Booher and Sgt. David Rangel

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912029
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-ZJ128-1007
    PIN: 240203
    Filename: DOD_110109202
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: ONTARIO, OR, US

    Oregon Army National Guard
    Demobilization Ceremony
    3-116 CAV
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Armor Crew Members

