    Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission [Image 2 of 6]

    Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission

    ONTARIO, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    240203-Z-ZJ128-1002
    Col. Russell Gibson, commander of the 82nd Troop Command Brigade, and Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, commander of the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment, salute the flag along with the Soldiers of Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment during the company's demobilization ceremony Feb. 3, 2024, at the Ontario Army National Guard Armory.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard)

    Oregon Army National Guard
    Demobilization Ceremony
    3-116 CAV
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Armor Crew Members

