240203-Z-ZJ128-1002

Col. Russell Gibson, commander of the 82nd Troop Command Brigade, and Lt. Col. Christopher Miller, commander of the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment, salute the flag along with the Soldiers of Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment during the company's demobilization ceremony Feb. 3, 2024, at the Ontario Army National Guard Armory.

(U.S. Army Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 18:12 Photo ID: 8223414 VIRIN: 240203-Z-ZJ128-1002 Resolution: 8331x4710 Size: 3.36 MB Location: ONTARIO, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.