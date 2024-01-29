Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission [Image 3 of 6]

    Oregon Troops Back from Operation Spartan Shield Mission

    ONTARIO, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Lt. Steven Sawyer reads the welcome letters from U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley at the Adder Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment demobilization ceremony Feb. 3, 2024, at the Ontario Army National Guard Armory.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard)

