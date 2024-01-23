Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024

YONGSAN, South Korea — U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey held a lunar new year celebration, at Dragon Hill Lodge, Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea Jan. 19.



This year is lauded as the Year of the Blue Dragon. In Korean culture, dragons are a symbol of courage, strength, prosperity, and hope.



The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey command team shook hands with Ms. Joy Sakurai, the U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission; Uijeongbu Mayor Kim, Dong Keon; Yongsan-gu Mayor Park, Hee Young; and other distinguished guests as they entered the venue to thank them for their support throughout the year and express an appreciation for the enduring relationships.



Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, the Deputy Commanding General of Operations, Eighth Army, delivered an inspiring speech to all guests in attendance as he reflected on the time he spent in the Republic of Korea earlier in his career.



“This New Year brings new opportunities, and we look forward to working closely together with the northern part of Gyeonggi-do and Yongsan-gu in 2024 to make the world’s strongest alliance even stronger,” exuberantly stated Crockett. “May God bless each of you, the Northern Gyeonggi and Yongsan-gu, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea and the men and women who defend freedom on the Korean Peninsula.”



This event enabled members of the American and Korean military, civilians, and family members to come together in fellowship and enjoy the afternoon’s activities which included food, refreshments, and a live performance by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of National Defense Orchestra.



The celebration featured standing room only, enabling guests to intermingle and engage in conversation with a wide variety of guests in attendance.



“I think the standing format is better,” said Pfc. Hojin Kang, a Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army Soldier assigned to USAG Yongsan-Casey. “Instead of only talking to the people at their table, everyone is really engaged and talking to a lot of different people.”



Events like the annual lunar new year celebration, highlight the long history and importance of the Republic of Korea and United States alliance which has lasted for over 71 years. The ironclad alliance is only made possible by the countless sacrifices and enduring commitment of ROK and US forces for generations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 01:01 Story ID: 462606 Location: YONGSAN, 41, KR