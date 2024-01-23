Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024 [Image 2 of 2]

    Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey held a lunar new year celebration, at Dragon Hill Lodge, Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea Jan. 19, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024
    Location: YONGSAN, KR
    This work, Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024 [Image 2 of 2], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    holiday
    Eighth Army
    lunar new year
    IMCOM-P
    Yongsan-Casey

