Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey held a lunar new year celebration, at Dragon Hill Lodge, Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea Jan. 19. This year is lauded as the Year of the Blue Dragon. In Korean culture, dragons are a symbol of courage, strength, prosperity, and hope. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

