    Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.19.2024

    Photo by Pvt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey held a lunar new year celebration, at Dragon Hill Lodge, Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea Jan. 19. This year is lauded as the Year of the Blue Dragon. In Korean culture, dragons are a symbol of courage, strength, prosperity, and hope.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 01:55
    Photo ID: 8213627
    VIRIN: 240119-A-BW769-2848
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 882.27 KB
    Location: YONGSAN, KR
    This work, Yongsan-Casey Embraces Hope, Courage, and Commitment in 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

