LEAD annual hunting event benefits veteran community

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 231201-A-BS696-4870 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Three hunt participants embark on day two of...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 231201-A-BS696-4870 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Three hunt participants embark on day two of the annual Wounded Warrior Hunt and Hunt of a Lifetime event Nov. 30 at Letterkenny Army Depot. Letterkenny Army Depot's Natural Resources Office collaborated with the Letterkenny Munitions Center to host the annual Hunt of a Lifetime event and Wounded Warrior Hunt Nov. 30- Dec. 1. This year’s hunt marked the 17th annual event for the depot. LEAD holds these events to provide wounded, severely injured and ill veterans, as well as children under 21 with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities, the opportunity to hunt on the depot. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. -- Letterkenny Army Depot's Natural Resources Office collaborated with the Letterkenny Munitions Center to host the annual Hunt of a Lifetime event and Wounded Warrior Hunt Nov. 30- Dec. 1.



This year’s hunt marked the 17th annual event for the depot. LEAD holds these events to provide wounded, severely injured and ill veterans, as well as children under 21 with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities, the opportunity to hunt on the depot.



“LEAD continues to support these programs because these deserving individuals may not have the opportunity or the ability to hunt on their own. It also builds camaraderie between the hunters, especially with the veterans,” said Matt Miller, LEAD natural resources manager. “These hunts can contribute to their physical and emotional healing while also honoring their service and sacrifice.”



Two children, Rhyleigh,15, and Hunter,14, participated in this year’s Hunt of a Lifetime event.



Rhyleigh was eager to sight deer and begin the hunt.



“I am excited to make new memories and experience the peacefulness of the hunt,” she said.



Many children who hunt in this annual event are local to the community or live within a day’s drive to LEAD.



“We used to do the Wounded Warrior and Hunt of a Lifetime hunts separately, but we’ve found that joining the two together has been successful, and the children and Soldiers enjoy the experience together,” Miller said.



Josh Kerns of Ararat, Virginia, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, traveled to LEAD to participate in the Wounded Warrior Hunt. Serving four years on active duty as a combat engineer, Kerns deployed to Afghanistan three times and shared how these hunts help to build connections in the veteran community.



“Getting to hunt with other guys who served in similar situations helps out with camaraderie that you don't get back home as much,” he shared. “I feel hunting with like-minded individuals with similar experiences can relate and connect with [my experiences] better than most civilians."



While interested in harvesting a deer, Kerns was most looking forward to spending time in nature.



“The best part is just sitting in a stand and enjoying nature. I like watching more than anything,” he said. “Getting a deer is a benefit, but if not, I don't consider it a waste of time. I just like being out there."



Shawn Prickett is a retired U.S. Army colonel and one of the coordinators for the Wounded Warrior Hunt.



“This event is a blessing to our staff and the guys who come out to hunt,” he remarked. “It’s great to get these heroes out here and connected to their community.”



Each participant had the opportunity to take at least one animal. In total, four antlered deer and five antlerless deer were harvested.



The hunting program at LEAD is used as a management tool to maintain a sustainable white-tailed deer population and decrease the chance of wildlife-related vehicle collisions on the installation.



“Not only are the hunters helping fill their freezers at home, but also helping to keep the depot’s deer population in check. The Natural Resources Office is continually monitoring the deer population to prevent overpopulation that will negatively impact the ecosystem and also the depot’s mission,” Miller said. “Our volunteers do a great job adjusting to the needs of the hunters, and they understand that some need more assistance through the hunting process. It is very rewarding to see these hunters harvest a deer, especially for the individuals that would not be able to hunt on their own.”



Since 2007, LEAD has held 39 hunts for 109 Soldiers, harvesting 126 deer, two coyotes and one bear.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LetterkennyArmyDepot

Find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/letterkenny-army-depot

Find us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lead_army_depot

Find us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/LEAD_Army_Depot