LEAD annual hunting event benefits veteran community

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.



Matt Miller, natural resources manager, Letterkenny Army Depot, addresses hunt participants prior to the annual Wounded Warrior Hunt and Hunt of a Lifetime event Nov. 30.



Letterkenny Army Depot's Natural Resources Office collaborated with the Letterkenny Munitions Center to host the annual Hunt of a Lifetime event and Wounded Warrior Hunt Nov. 30- Dec. 1.



This year’s hunt marked the 17th annual event for the depot. LEAD holds these events to provide wounded, severely injured and ill veterans, as well as children under 21 with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities, the opportunity to hunt on the depot.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

