    LEAD annual hunting event benefits veteran community [Image 5 of 8]

    LEAD annual hunting event benefits veteran community

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Pam Goodhart 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    231130-A-BS696-4753
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

    Rhyleigh,15, joins her father to participate in the Hunt of a Lifetime event at Letterkenny Army Depot Nov. 30.

    Letterkenny Army Depot's Natural Resources Office collaborated with the Letterkenny Munitions Center to host the annual Hunt of a Lifetime event and Wounded Warrior Hunt Nov. 30- Dec. 1.

    This year’s hunt marked the 17th annual event for the depot. LEAD holds these events to provide wounded, severely injured and ill veterans, as well as children under 21 with life-threatening illnesses or disabilities, the opportunity to hunt on the depot.
    (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

