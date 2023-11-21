Korean military turns over final Pyeongtaek construction project to Army engineers in the U.S. military’s 16-year relocation effort

Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District and RoK Ministry of Defense USFK...... read more read more Photo By Rachel Napolitan | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District and RoK Ministry of Defense USFK Relocation Office (MURO) officially transferred the final project of the Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area to the US government in a ceremony on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. After over 16 years of construction, it marks the conclusion of the construction phase of the relocation of US troops to Camp Humphreys from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan) see less | View Image Page

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — With the stroke of two pens, the Republic of Korea and the United States finalized the last major construction project in Pyeongtaek for the relocation of American troops from Seoul to south of the Han River. A bilateral ceremony transferred the last facility in the program, a new chapel, from the ROK Design and Construction Agent (DCA) to their U.S. counterpart on Nov. 30, 2023, at Osan Air Base.



“We dedicate this space as a haven for reflection, worship, and solace, underscoring our commitment to spiritual well-being and providing both physical and emotional support to our Alliance's personnel,” said. Lt. Col. Michael Pope, U.S. DCA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) deputy commander.



Representatives from both countries including FED, the 51st Fighter Wing, USFK Transformation and Restationing (USFK T&R), Ministry of National Defense USFK Relocation Office (MURO) and more gathered to witness the signing as it underscored the shared commitment to servicemembers.



“Together, we are amazing – and the proof is here, in this chapel, and in the bonds of work, partnership and friendship that exist between us in this room, forged on this project and on many others,” said Col. Heather Levy, FED commander.



Altogether, the $10.4 billion Yongsan Relocation Program constructed over 600 facilities to transform U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys from 1,210 acres into a 3,528-acre installation over the span of 16 years. The chapel, constructed under the program, will support the spiritual needs of Airmen and their families stationed at Osan Air Base, also located in Pyeongtaek.



The significance of this building cannot be overstated, said Col. William McKibban, commander, 51st FW. He also spoke about how the facility provides a powerful, visible symbol of our partnership and our commitment to make Osan better for the future.



Lt. Col. James Galyon, Chapel Chaplain, 51st Fighter Wing, emphasized that the event was not the conclusion of the partnership, but the transition to a new way to share the space with plans to hold joint services and bilateral events in the years to come.



Construction on the chapel began in 2020. The ROK Ministry of National Defense – Defense Installations Agency (MND-DIA), the counterpart to FED, served as the contract executer for the facility. USACE then provided oversight of the project to ensure it met not only all U.S. life, health and safety requirements, but also provided chaplains using the space everything they would need to seamlessly relocate.



At 24,000 square feet, the new complex provides a 300-person worship center for multi-faith religious services, a reception hall, classrooms and administrative spaces at the installation.



“I am extremely proud of the work that my team has performed in ensuring the quality, safety, and requirements of this facility from planning through design and now, at the completion of construction,” Levy said.



With the facility transferred to FED, the unit will now transfer it to the air base to outfit so Airman and their families can begin using the space in 2024.