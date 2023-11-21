The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District and RoK Ministry of Defense USFK Relocation Office (MURO) officially transferred the final project of the Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area to the US government in a ceremony on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. After over 16 years of construction, it marks the conclusion of the construction phase of the relocation of US troops to Camp Humphreys from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8148796 VIRIN: 231130-A-QR280-1095 Resolution: 4277x2854 Size: 1.99 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.