    Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek [Image 1 of 5]

    Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Lt. Col. Yun, Jeong Hyun, RoK Design and Construction Agent (DCA), officially transfers the final project of the Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area to Lt. Col. Michael Pope, US DCA, in a ceremony on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. After over 16 years of construction, it marks the conclusion of the construction phase of the relocation of US troops to USAG Humphreys from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 20:05
    VIRIN: 231130-A-QR280-1067
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Korean military turns over final Pyeongtaek construction project to Army engineers in the U.S. military&rsquo;s 16-year relocation effort

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    RoK-US Alliance
    Yongsan Relocation
    USACE Far East District
    Osan Chapel

