Lt. Col. Yun, Jeong Hyun, RoK Design and Construction Agent (DCA), officially transfers the final project of the Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area to Lt. Col. Michael Pope, US DCA, in a ceremony on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. After over 16 years of construction, it marks the conclusion of the construction phase of the relocation of US troops to USAG Humphreys from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8148792 VIRIN: 231130-A-QR280-1067 Resolution: 2989x1995 Size: 855.96 KB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.