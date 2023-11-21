Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek

Lt. Col. Yun, Jeong Hyun, RoK Design and Construction Agent (DCA), officially transfers the final project of the Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area to Lt. Col. Michael Pope, US DCA, in a ceremony on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. After over 16 years of construction, it marks the conclusion of the construction phase of the relocation of US troops to USAG Humphreys from Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
Korean military turns over final Pyeongtaek construction project to Army engineers in the U.S. military’s 16-year relocation effort
