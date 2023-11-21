Army and Korean engineers sign final construction project to the US government in move to Pyeongtaek

Col. Heather Levy, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, delivers remarks during a ceremony transferring the chapel from the RoK Ministry of Defense USFK Relocation Office (MURO) to FED on Nov. 30 at Osan Air Base. She highlighted the bonds created over the course of this project and many others as it represents the final project of the 16-year, $10.4 billion Yongsan Relocation Project in the Pyeongtaek area. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

