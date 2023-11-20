Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

Photo By Pfc. Rebeca Soria | Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, rest...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Rebeca Soria | Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, rest after participating in a physical training event to celebrate the 3rd ID’s 106th Birthday at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2023. 3rd ID was first enacted in 1917 for World War I and has continued to be the ‘hammer’ of the Army, also serving in World War II, the Korean War, and the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rebeca Soria) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army service members of the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 3rd Infantry Division celebrated the Marne Division's 106th birthday while deployed at Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland, November 21, 2023.



The Marne birthday celebration commemorates the 3rd Infantry Division’s initial formation at Camp Greene, North Carolina November 21,1917 in response to World War I. The day’s events included a group physical fitness competition and a cake cutting ceremony.



Since its inception, 3rd Infantry Division has carried the nickname “Rock of the Marne” since their participation in the Aisne-Marne Offensive. On July 14,1918, 3rd Infantry Division held their position near the banks of the Marne River while defending Paris against the Germans. As French troops retreated, members of the 8th Machine Gun Battalion held their position to overtake German forces attempting to advance. The 3rd Infantry Division’s blue and white unit patch originates from their distinction in Europe as the blue and white devils.



“The Marne Division has been defending the nation for over a hundred years and that legacy is something that makes me proud to be a dog-faced soldier,” said Master Sgt. Justin Puetz, the noncommissioned officer in charge of public affairs. “Events like these remind us of our history so we can look to the future as we serve our country.”



Soldiers from across Task Force Marne participated in the physical fitness competition throughout the day. The Marne Pt sessions began with a three-lap run around FOS Boleslawiec followed by seventeen kettlebell swings and burpees for twenty-three minutes. The festivities of the day concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the various Soldiers.



“It’s esprit d’ corp,” said Master Sgt. Dexter Tomblin, master of religious affairs noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Support Company, 3rd Infantry Division. “The whole thing is about those who came before us and it’s a good time to bring Soldiers together to learn about the history of 3rd ID.”



“This is an incredible division here,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division. “Audie Murphy, Alwyn Cashe, Paul Smith, David Perkins; I mean these are all people that have gone before us on multiple deployments multiple times in history and all of us are just tenants. We’re just here to keep the legacy going and then work everyday just to deserve the honor of serving as a part of this incredible team.”



The 3rd Infantry Division is currently deployed to Poland and neighboring Baltic states as the Soldiers continue training exercises while working with their allies. This marks the division headquarter’s first deployment to Europe since the Cold War.