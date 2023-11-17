U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, celebrate the 3rd Infantry Division’s 106th birthday with a Marne birthday physical training competition at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 04:16 Photo ID: 8133342 VIRIN: 231121-Z-YU904-1074 Resolution: 6264x4177 Size: 23.74 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-69 Armored Regiment Soldiers celebrate Rock of the Marne birthday [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.