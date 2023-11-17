Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Chicola, a planner with G35 of the 3rd Infantry Division, performs squats during the Marne Physical Training exercise commemorating the division's 106th birthday on Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland November 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, American’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL 
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII Abn Corps
    rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

