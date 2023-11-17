Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Chicola, a planner with G35 of the 3rd Infantry Division, performs squats during the Marne Physical Training exercise commemorating the division's 106th birthday on Forward Operating Site Boleslawiec, Poland November 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, American’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL