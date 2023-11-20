Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed to Poland, pose for a photo after competing in a physical training competition in celebration of the unit’s 106th birthday on Forward Operating Site Bolesławiec, Poland, Nov. 21, 2023. The Division has a rich and storied history, having fought during two world wars, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the War on Terrorism. 3ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercise across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 8133344
    VIRIN: 231121-Z-HH865-1146
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Moses Howard II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday
    Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VictoryCorps
    StrongerTogether EUCOM 3rd Infantry Division XVIII ABN Corps Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT