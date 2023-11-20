Task Force Marne celebrates Marne’s Birthday

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, currently deployed to Poland, pose for a photo after competing in a physical training competition in celebration of the unit’s 106th birthday on Forward Operating Site Bolesławiec, Poland, Nov. 21, 2023. The Division has a rich and storied history, having fought during two world wars, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the War on Terrorism. 3ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercise across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.. (U.S. Army photo taken by Staff Sgt. Moses Howard II)

