USS Blue Ridge Changes Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) held a change of command ceremony Nov. 10.



Capt. Nicholas DeLeo relieved Capt. Dale Gregory as commanding officer. Gregory served as commanding officer from June 24, 2022 to Nov. 10, 2023.



“It was a pleasure to work with the crew of the USS Blue Ridge,” said Gregory. “They made my job easy because they were well prepared, engaged, and actively asking questions. The efforts you have put in have resulted in a great foundation for Blue Ridge. However, I am interested in where you are going and where your new CO is going to take you.”



Gregory will head to follow on training to become the commanding officer of one of the U.S. Navy’s 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers.



DeLeo assumes command as the 32nd commanding officer of Blue Ridge since the ship's commissioning on Nov. 14, 1970. Upon officially taking command, he thanked Gregory, his family, and highlighted the crew’s accomplishments over the past year as a sign of the quality of team he now leads.



“There is no ship, there is no command, there is no place I would rather be than the USS Blue Ridge, right now,” said DeLeo. “I promise to give you 110% every day I am in command.”



DeLeo continued to talk about the Blue Ridge being one of the best organizations he has had the pleasure to observe in action and his pride in being part of such a legacy.



While in command, Gregory led Blue Ridge to steam more than 7,500 nautical miles while providing sound network systems, maintaining the highest levels of readiness and training in every warfare area, and ensuring a mission-ready platform for 7th Fleet's Theater Security Cooperation engagements. He executed four port calls in four nations, greatly strengthening relationships and trust with vital partners in the region.



Gregory said he had no one to thank more than the ship’s crew and spoke to the importance of their roles in the ship’s mission.



“Now more than ever, the ability of the USS Blue Ridge to support the fleet commander is more important than ever. Ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific requires we work together with like-minded nations to ensure all nations adhere to the rules-based order," said Gregory. "Your efforts make a difference; whether we are afloat or we are ashore; whether you are preserving the weather decks, or you are loading new systems on the ship, or conducting a main space fire drill the morning of the change of command what you do matters. Every little thing we do makes a difference, and I appreciate that. And I expect you to continue to work together to make this ship, 7th Fleet, and the United States Navy to understand what it means to be finest in the fleet.”



During the ceremony, Commander, 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas showcased the crew’s numerous achievements under Gregory.



“Congratulations to Capt. Gregory on a successful tour with Blue Ridge. He brought the ship out of deep maintenance and back to life, leading a great crew back out to sea to operate with our allies and partners,” said Thomas. “The 7th Fleet team was honored to sail aboard Blue Ridge with Capt. Gregory at the helm. The Blue Ridge team shares a critical partnership with 7th Fleet, and I look forward to all we will accomplish as we work every day to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



As a flag officer, Thomas’ tours include director of the 21st Century Sailor Office (N17); Task Force 70/Commander, Carrier Strike Group 5, deploying on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) out of Yokosuka, Japan; and assistant deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, N3/5B. Thomas began serving as Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet in July 2021.



DeLeo, a native of Maryland, graduated from the University of Virginia in 1999 earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering and he graduated from the Navy Nuclear Power School. He assumes command of Blue Ridge after serving as the executive officer aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).



Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy, and as the U.S. 7th Fleet command ship, it is responsible for patrolling the Indo-Pacific region strengthening, developing, and fostering relationships with our allies and partners.