USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC19) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2023) – Capt. Dale Gregory, outgoing commanding officer of U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony, Nov. 10. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina)

