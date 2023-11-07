USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC19) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2023) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), reads his orders during a change of command ceremony Nov. 10. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Duran)

