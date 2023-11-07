Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC19) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 5 of 7]

    USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC19) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Charlotte Duran 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2023) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), reads his orders during a change of command ceremony Nov. 10. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Duran)

    USS Blue Ridge Changes Command

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

