YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 10, 2023) – Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, addresses attendees during a change of command ceremony onboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Nov. 10. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the U.S. Navy and as the 7th Fleet command ship routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charlotte Duran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.10.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 01:19 Photo ID: 8121528 VIRIN: 231110-N-EY348-1169 Resolution: 5221x4034 Size: 618.93 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC19) HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 7 of 7], by SA Charlotte Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.