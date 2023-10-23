Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Jo | Mrs. Holly Jordan, commander's responsible officer, 405th Army Field Support Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew Jo | Mrs. Holly Jordan, commander's responsible officer, 405th Army Field Support Battalion - Germany, Army Field Support Brigade, goes over the hand receipt with Cpt. Ed Ohalloran, battalion logistics officer, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, before they sign for over 400 pieces of equipment, to include High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, for DEFENDER 23 in Adazi, Latvia on May 4, 2023. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and the interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. see less | View Image Page

DÜLMEN, Germany – Holly Jordan took a chance last year when she applied for a position with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Germany.



After almost 15 years working for the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Texas, Jordan made the leap. And less than 11 months later, the director of supply with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany at Dülmen said she knows she made the right decision.



Jordan, who’s served with the Army as a Soldier and now as a civilian employee for almost 22 years, recently accepted a new job position at Dülmen, and with it comes a promotion. She first started as an accountable officer there before she applied and was offered the new job, and now she’s Dülmen’s first female director of supply.



“I had been working for TACOM for almost 15 years,” Jordan said. “I knew everything there was to know about the M2 Bradley logistics modernization program, and I was starting to get a little bored. Plus, there were no opportunities for career progression there, for me.”



“I’ve always been one of those people who loves learning something new,” said the former active-duty supply specialist and National Guard automated logistics sergeant. “And career progression – that was another big reason why I came to Germany to work for the 405th AFSB.”



When her supervisor departed Dülmen earlier this year to return to the states, Jordan thought long and hard and decided to apply for his position.



“I just figured okay, let me just apply because if I don't apply that's on me. And if I don't apply, I can't complain later. Let me put my foot in the door. If I get it, I get it. If I don’t, at least I tried. And I got it,” she said.



In a small ceremony at the Dülmen APS-2 worksite Oct. 24, Jordan was recognized by her team for accepting the new job. Besides here entire team, special guests Joseph Scheff and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine were also in attendance. Scheff is the director of the 405th AFSB, and Brisentine is the brigade’s senior enlisted leader.



Jordan said she really appreciates all the support she receives from her team at Dülmen and AFSBn-Germany, and the ceremony was really special.



“I want to especially thank Lisa Pfaff, Dülmen’s director of maintenance,” said the 41-year-old mother of a 20-year-old son. “Lisa put the ceremony together, which was a big surprise to me, and she’s always pushing me to the next level. I really appreciate her and the entire team.”



“We are a very small team here at Dülmen,” Jordan said. “We’re far away from the flagpole – far away from everything – so having everyone here to celebrate my promotion and new job position was extra nice.”



“And my team at Dülmen is expanding, and that’s what we need most,” she added.



The Dülmen APS-2 worksite where Jordan works is comprised of about 140,000 square feet of hardstand space and approximately 480,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space with an additional 140,000 square feet of storage in the maintenance and storage swing space areas. APS-2 worksites like Dülmen help to reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.