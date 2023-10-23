Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier [Image 2 of 2]

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The entire team from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite was present when Holly Jordan was recognized for accepting her new job position at the APS-2 site. Special guests 405th Army Field Support Brigade Director Joseph Scheff and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine were also in attendance. Jordan is now the director of supply at Dülmen under the mission command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th AFSB. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 05:18
    Photo ID: 8099181
    VIRIN: 231101-A-SM279-2256
    Resolution: 2565x1836
    Size: 964.08 KB
    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier
    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at D&uuml;lmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    BeAllYouCanBe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT