Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

The entire team from the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite was present when Holly Jordan was recognized for accepting her new job position at the APS-2 site. Special guests 405th Army Field Support Brigade Director Joseph Scheff and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrell Brisentine were also in attendance. Jordan is now the director of supply at Dülmen under the mission command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany, 405th AFSB. (Courtesy photo)

