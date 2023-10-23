Holly Jordan, the director of supply at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, served from 2001 to 2004 as an active-duty Army supply specialist. She also served for three years as a National Guard automated logistics sergeant. And before coming to the Dülmen APS-2 worksite in Germany in late 2022, she worked for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Texas for almost 15 years. (Courtesy photo)
Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier
