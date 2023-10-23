Holly Jordan, the director of supply at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, served from 2001 to 2004 as an active-duty Army supply specialist. She also served for three years as a National Guard automated logistics sergeant. And before coming to the Dülmen APS-2 worksite in Germany in late 2022, she worked for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Texas for almost 15 years. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.01.2023 05:18 Photo ID: 8099180 VIRIN: 231101-A-SM279-9397 Resolution: 295x389 Size: 50.01 KB Location: DULMEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.