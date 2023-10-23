Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier [Image 1 of 2]

    Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier

    DULMEN, GERMANY

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Holly Jordan, the director of supply at the Dülmen Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, served from 2001 to 2004 as an active-duty Army supply specialist. She also served for three years as a National Guard automated logistics sergeant. And before coming to the Dülmen APS-2 worksite in Germany in late 2022, she worked for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command in Texas for almost 15 years. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: DULMEN, DE 
    This work, Coming to Germany, applying for director of supply at Dülmen APS-2 right decision for former Soldier [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

