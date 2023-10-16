Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris

As a leadership transition unfolds at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., the spotlight now shines on U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny "Jay" Harris as he steps into the role of Space Launch Delta 30’s second-ever senior enlisted leader.



In 1995, Harris embarked on his military journey, following his family's generational legacy of joining the service. Harris expressed his deep admiration for his father, who had retired as a Marine and inspired his choice to continue the tradition. Harris aspired to be a part of something much larger than himself and to be a profound leader that would leave his mark on the world, and assuming this position is leading him further toward that aspiration.



As the Space Force continues to chart new frontiers and redefine its operational framework, this transition marks a notable milestone in the evolution of Vandenberg. Chief Master Sgt. Harris will begin his commitment to progress the enlisted force within this space-focused organization.



In his anticipation of the journey ahead, Harris conveyed his excitement about collaborating closely with U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, SLD 30 commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cherise Mosley, SLD 30 senior enlisted Airman.



“I'm eager to work closely with Col. Shoemaker, Chief Mosley and our SLD 30 team to advocate for our personnel and their families, improving quality of life and providing them with the necessities and opportunities to improve not only their day-to-day living, but their environments in their workplace, too,” he said.



As Harris takes on this distinguished role, his journey signifies more than just a leadership transition, but a step toward enhancing the invaluable connection he intends to forge with the enlisted force. He recognizes that the true strength of any organization lies within its people.



“As the new SLD 30 SEL, I am very excited about the opportunity to serve our base military personnel and their families, while simultaneously executing our Assured Access to Space mission that is so critical to the Space Force as a whole,” Harris said.



Harris continued on, emphasizing the significance of his new role and the importance of building a strong connection with the junior enlisted force.



“As a senior enlisted leader, I believe setting a positive example and exemplifying strong values, standards, and professionalism is paramount,” Harris began. “I’m the voice of the junior force and must ensure their needs and perspectives are heard by senior leadership, which involves actively listening to them, understanding the challenges, and advocating for policies and initiatives that would benefit them immensely.”



“This role presents a unique chance to make a positive impact on the lives of our service members,” Harris said. “I’m beyond excited to see what I am capable of during my time here at Vandenberg.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 18:44 Story ID: 456173 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US