U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, poses for a photograph at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023. Harris stepped into the role of SLD 30’s second-ever SEL Aug. 4 with the goal of improving the quality of life for the base’s junior enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 18:44 Photo ID: 8080836 VIRIN: 231002-F-XI961-1066 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 11.31 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.