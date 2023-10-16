Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris [Image 2 of 2]

    Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, poses for a photograph at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023. Harris stepped into the role of SLD 30’s second-ever SEL Aug. 4 with the goal of improving the quality of life for the base’s junior enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 18:44
    Photo ID: 8080836
    VIRIN: 231002-F-XI961-1066
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris
    Welcoming Vandenberg’s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Welcoming Vandenberg&rsquo;s Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny &ldquo;Jay&rdquo; Harris

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leader
    vandenberg
    space
    SEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT