U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Johnny “Jay” Harris, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks with Airmen and Guardians during a First Term Enlisted Course brief at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023. Harris completed his first Senior Enlisted Perspective brief after stepping into the role as Vandenberg’s second-ever SEL. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2023 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8080833
|VIRIN:
|231002-F-XI961-1056
|Resolution:
|5898x3924
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Welcoming Vandenberg's Second Ever Senior Enlisted Leader: Chief Master Sgt. Johnny "Jay" Harris
