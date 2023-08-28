Sailor in the Spotlight - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 29, 2023) - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker, 21, from Oroville, California, has been assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Sigonella’s Production Branch Steel/Sign division since 2021. Ricker hails from a military family and says he made the decision to join the Navy because of his grandfather, who served as a Master-at-Arms during the Vietnam War.



“I wanted a challenge straight out of high school,” said Ricker. “My experience has instilled discipline, sacrifice and what it means to be of service. I have grown so much during my military service, and I have learned life lessons I will always carry with me.”



Ricker has been working for PWD for over two years. He is a lead steel worker in the steel shop and the supervisor of the sign shop.



“Ricker is an extremely talented and highly capable petty officer,” said Steelworker 1st Class Cayla George, Ricker’s leading petty officer. “He is highly adaptive, motivated and a strong technician who has firmly established himself as an invaluable member of the Steel Shop here at Public Works Department Sigonella.”



Ricker has responsibilities beyond only his assigned job. His collateral duties include assistant fire warden for PWD, the steel/sign shop safety representative and tool petty officer. Ricker said he enjoys the challenge of the assistant fire warden collateral duty, due to the steep learning curve and he’s learned a great deal about fire prevention. He finds the work rewarding because he is able to contribute to a culture of safety for all members of his unit.



“Ricker is not one to ever shy away from a challenge,” said George. “Whether it’s participating in an 18-mile ruck march or taking on the Fire Warden Program, which requires a lot of attention and care.”



Ricker says his proudest naval accomplishment so far was participating in Operation Allied Refuge (OAR). This was the first large scale military operation that he and his unit were able to come together with cohesion to accomplish a shared goal and execute their mission. Ricker says OAR was inspiring and humbling for him to witness and take part.



“Being in the Seabee Community is about comradery,” said Ricker. “It means selflessness to me. The Navy’s mission is a shared endeavor and something greater than myself.”



In his spare time, Ricker enjoys playing piano, harmonica and guitar. He enjoys the outdoors; he loves to fish, spear-fish, snorkel and connect to nature. He is an avid video gamer, and is learning how to use video editing software, including entry-level computer-generated imagery techniques.



Ricker’s favorite thing about living in Sicily is the all-you-can-eat sushi restaurants in Catania and the opportunity to travel throughout Europe.



