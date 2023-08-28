Sailor in the Spotlight - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker

230829-N-FA368-1056 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 29, 2023) – Steel Worker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker, from Oroville, California, poses for a photo in the steel shop on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 29, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navyphoto by Machinery Repairman 3nd Class Max Rector)

