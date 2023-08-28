Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor in the Spotlight - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor in the Spotlight - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Rector 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    230829-N-FA368-1046 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 29, 2023) – Steel Worker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker, from Oroville, California, demonstrates welding techniques in the steel shop on Naval Air Station Sigonella, Aug. 29, 2023. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 3nd Class Max Rector)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 05:12
    Photo ID: 7994593
    VIRIN: 230829-N-FA368-1046
    Resolution: 1500x998
    Size: 231.76 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: OROVILLE, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor in the Spotlight - Steelworker 3rd Class Coleson Ricker [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Max Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    NAS Sigonella
    Sicily
    Navy
    Sailors
    Sailor in the Spotlight

