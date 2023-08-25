GVSETS offers opportunity for ground vehicle collaboration, innovation

Photo By Christopher Estrada | Young Bang, right, Principal Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Estrada | Young Bang, right, Principal Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, speaks during a panel session regarding artificial intelligence at the 15th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan, August 15, 2023. GVSETS is an annual conference organized by Michigan’s National Defense Industry Association chapter, aimed at forming partnerships with industry, government, and academia to meet the Army's transformational needs. see less | View Image Page

NOVI, Mich.—The 15th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS) brought together more than 2,000 defense industry engineers, program managers, business developers and key decision-makers to connect and collaborate on plans and technology initiatives in the ground domain for manned and unmanned systems at the Suburban Collection Showplace here last week.



The three-day event, organized by Michigan’s National Defense Industry Association chapter, included panel events from key leadership agencies in the ground vehicle development community, presentations of technical papers in breakout rooms, and a convention floor for exhibitors to showcase their products and capabilities.



Not only is this a venue for U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center to effectively communicate its technology development approach to industry, but it also provides an opportunity for the GVSC workforce to attend large-scale networking events, said GVSC Director Michael Cadieux, during his opening remarks.



“This is the local venue to create those connections, and talk to several university and industry partners,” Cadieux said.



Most of the first day was spent in breakout rooms, where science and technology experts across the ground vehicle development community shared their latest findings and innovations to interested parties via technical paper presentations.



A convention space was home to well over 100 booths showcasing industry capabilities in specialties such as additive manufacturing, automation, and security software. At the center of the U.S. Army booth, which housed several organizations under the TACOM and DEVCOM umbrella, was a joint light tactical vehicle, serving as the “lighthouse” for the convention space.



University programs were also present on the floor including Clemson University’s Deep Orange 14 unmanned vehicle, a project developed under GVSC’s strategic partnership with Clemson and the Virtual Prototyping of autonomy-enabled Ground Systems (VIPR-GS) center.



Dr. David Gorsich, chief scientist at GVSC, delivered the Overall Best Paper award to Dr. Vamshi M. Korivi and Arkady Grunin, both GVSC employees.



"I am very proud to be able to present this award," Gorsich said. "And for that award to also go to two GVSC employees is a great example of how our organization makes strides in science and technology. It’s thanks to our highly dedicated engineers and scientists."



Several key leaders from across the acquisition community participated in speaking panels at the event, including Young Bang, the principal deputy assistant secretary to the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. He spoke on the Army perspective of AI and emerging technologies alongside Dr. Zachary Mears, head of strategies at Anduril Industries.



“The modernization efforts that we’re undertaking are driving change for the Army to face our pure threats,” Bang said.



He also described how industry and government can streamline the processes required to bring about digital innovation for the next generation of ground combat vehicles, and what the Army needs from industry to fill these technology gaps.



“The approaches that commercial industry takes to self-driving cars with autonomy, AI and software, won’t work for us in a combat environment. That’s where we’re going to really need the industry’s help,” Bang said.



Noteworthy panels included the “Warfighter Panel,” featuring representatives from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, as well as a representative from the 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. The panel offered a more grounded perspective on what concerns a Warfighter at the NTC might run into with their current ground vehicle capabilities.



Such perspective allows for the ground vehicle development community to step back and understand how old and new technologies are being utilized for future conflicts by current Soldiers.



The main event closed out with a Detroit Arsenal senior leadership panel discussion, which allowed local businesses and partners to learn more about the Army’s ground vehicle priorities and the tools industry needs to align its investments with the Army’s needs.



After 15 years, GVSETS continues to be steadfast in its priority of cultivating the collaboration of industry, academia and government stakeholders in the ground vehicle development community.



“GVSC’s involvement in the event year after year lets us accelerate the process in which we develop future technologies that can be used to give America’s fighting force a tactical edge on any battlefield,” Cadieux said.