    GVSETS offers opportunity for ground vehicle collaboration, innovation [Image 6 of 6]

    GVSETS offers opportunity for ground vehicle collaboration, innovation

    NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Christopher Estrada 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Booth representatives and a show goer interact on the convention floor at the 15th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan, August 15, 2023. GVSETS is an annual conference organized by Michigan’s National Defense Industry Association chapter, aimed at forming partnerships with industry, government, and academia to meet the Army's transformational needs.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:17
    Location: NOVI, MI, US 
    Industry Partners
    Ground Vehicle Systems Center
    GVSC
    GVSETS
    Ground Vehicle Convention

