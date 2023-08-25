Students from Clemson University’s Virtual Prototyping of autonomy-enabled Ground Systems (VIPR-GS) center answer questions about the Deep Orange 14 unmanned ground vehicle during the 15th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan, August 15, 2023. GVSETS is an annual conference organized by Michigan’s National Defense Industry Association chapter, aimed at forming partnerships with industry, government, and academia to meet the Army's transformational needs.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7990613 VIRIN: 230815-O-OZ546-7305 Resolution: 2340x1560 Size: 1.57 MB Location: NOVI, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GVSETS offers opportunity for ground vehicle collaboration, innovation [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.