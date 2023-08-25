GVSETS offers opportunity for ground vehicle collaboration, innovation

Young Bang, right, Principal Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, speaks during a panel session regarding artificial intelligence at the 15th annual Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering & Technology Symposium & Modernization Update (GVSETS) in Novi, Michigan, August 15, 2023. GVSETS is an annual conference organized by Michigan’s National Defense Industry Association chapter, aimed at forming partnerships with industry, government, and academia to meet the Army's transformational needs.

