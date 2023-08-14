USS Ramage’s Maintenance in Cyprus Vital for Readiness

Courtesy Photo | LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 16, 2023) Technical representative Samuel A Montalvo, right,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 16, 2023) Technical representative Samuel A Montalvo, right, and technical representative Beverly Morris, left, both from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, help Electronic Technician 3rd Class Ron Dobbs, middle, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Christopher Caviness, bottom, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), troubleshoot the Real Time Subsystem (RTS), Aug. 16, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson) see less | View Image Page

LIMASSOL, Cyprus – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) completed a successful mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) Aug. 21, 2023, the first executed in Cyprus in more than seven years.



Completing a maintenance visit in Cyprus allowed the ship to receive corrective and preventative work to continue deployment fully mission-capable while remaining near its mission area. The planned in-port maintenance period builds the relationship between FDRMC and industry partner Multimarine Services Ltd, which executed the contracted work during the ship’s visit.



“Conducting maintenance in Cyprus restored readiness to Ramage while growing our relationship with the industrial base,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanya McKnight, FDRMC executive officer. “Working together, we ensured the ship is ready to continue on deployment fully mission-ready for whatever tasking may come.”



During MDVRs, safety and mission-essential equipment and areas are maintained and repaired, if needed. During Ramage’s visit, the ship’s electronics cooling system, insulation and safety barriers received critical work from maintainers with FDRMC’s project team overseeing the maintenance.



With the work complete, Ramage will continue to operate fully mission-capable throughout the remainder of its deployment with the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (CSG-12), whose presence in the Mediterranean maintains open sea lanes and maritime stability.



This is the sixth MDVR FDRMC has executed throughout U.S. Sixth Fleet’s area of operations in 2023. This year alone, FDRMC oversaw planned maintenance in Croatia, Denmark, France, Greece, Spain and now Cyprus. The ability to conduct complex maintenance on deployed ships throughout Sixth Fleet enhances the Navy’s warfighting advantage, ensuring ships receive needed repairs and support whenever and wherever required.



CSG-12 is comprised of its flagship and namesake, the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), Carrier Air Wing Eight (CVW-8), Destroyer Squadron Two (DESRON-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Ramage, USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116). CSG-12 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for deployed and homeported Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and Partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.