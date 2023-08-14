Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors And Technicians Troubleshoot Systems Onboard [Image 2 of 2]

    Sailors And Technicians Troubleshoot Systems Onboard

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 16, 2023) Technical representative Samuel A Montalvo, right, and technical representative Beverly Morris, left, both from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, help Electronic Technician 3rd Class Ron Dobbs, middle, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Christopher Caviness, bottom, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), troubleshoot the Real Time Subsystem (RTS), Aug. 16, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

