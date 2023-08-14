Sailors And Technicians Troubleshoot Systems Onboard

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 16, 2023) Technical representative Samuel A Montalvo, right, and technical representative Beverly Morris, left, both from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, help Electronic Technician 3rd Class Ron Dobbs, middle, and Electronic Technician 1st Class Christopher Caviness, bottom, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), troubleshoot the Real Time Subsystem (RTS), Aug. 16, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

