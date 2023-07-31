230807-N-LK647-1369 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) steams in formation during a photo exercise with the Italian navy Todaro-class submarine ITS Scirè (S 527) and the first-in-class Greek navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:54 Photo ID: 7958991 VIRIN: 230807-N-LK647-1369 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.08 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.