USS Normandy Participates in Sage Wolverine

230807-N-LK647-1369 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61) steams in formation during a photo exercise with the Italian navy Todaro-class submarine ITS Scirè (S 527) and the first-in-class Greek navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), Aug. 7, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG 2) and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the Central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability a promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
08.06.2023
08.08.2023 08:54
7958991
230807-N-LK647-1369
6720x4480
1.08 MB
|Location:
IONIAN SEA
9
0
