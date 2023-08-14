Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contractors Make Repairs On Ramage [Image 1 of 2]

    Contractors Make Repairs On Ramage

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Ashleigh Whitney 

    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 19, 2023) Giannis Charalampous, welds a life bar onboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), Aug. 19, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:06
    Photo ID: 7987793
    VIRIN: 230819-N-NS135-1012
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 673.8 KB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contractors Make Repairs On Ramage [Image 2 of 2], by Ashleigh Whitney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Contractors Make Repairs On Ramage
    Sailors And Technicians Troubleshoot Systems Onboard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ramage&rsquo;s Maintenance in Cyprus Vital for Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    FDRMC
    MDVR
    Mid-Deployment Voyage Repair
    Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT