Contractors Make Repairs On Ramage

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Aug. 19, 2023) Giannis Charalampous, welds a life bar onboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), Aug. 19, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

