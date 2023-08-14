Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs

Did your plans fall through for transportation home? Volunteers from the 225-RIDE program are only a phone call away, waiting to assist Airmen in need of a safe way back to Yokota Air Base, Japan.



Yokota Airmen volunteer during the high-risk hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every Friday and Saturday to provide confidential, safe transportation for community members in need.



“We provide rides to those who have had an alcoholic beverage and need a ride home,” said Master Sgt. Tobi Wagner, 730 Air Mobility Squadron Passenger Services section chief and 225-RIDE program coordinator. “It's a completely volunteer-based safe driving program.”



Airmen are always expected to have a plan before drinking and are reminded frequently of the dangers regarding irresponsible alcohol use, but for instances where plans fall through, 225-RIDE is there to help.



The 225-RIDE program, which operates out of the Yujo Community Center, supplements the Air Force Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program, which promotes readiness, health, and wellness through education and treatment. In addition to preventing local alcohol-related incidents, U.S. service members and total-force teammates are charged with accomplishing important mission sets for the U.S., its allies, and partner nations.



“I think this is a major asset for the community,” said Senior Airman Jarred Romero, 374th Medical Group bioenvironmental engineering technician. “The program allows people to get home safely after a fun night out without the danger to themselves or the community from driving recklessly.”



225-RIDE supports the base population of approximately 11,500 people, which ranges from U.S. military members, military dependents, U.S. civilians, Japanese local nationals, Japan Air Self Defense Force members, mission partners, and contractors - any of which can use 225-RIDE for safe transportation home.



“The 225-RIDE program benefits the local off-base population as well,” said Wagner. “The base is actively working to prevent any kind of alcohol-related incident. Hopefully, this can bring peace of mind to Japanese citizens by knowing that military members, U.S. and JASDF alike, have this resource available.”



To get a safe ride home, call 225-RIDE or the Yokota Operator at 042-552-2510 extension 5-RIDE or 5-7433.

