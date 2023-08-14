Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs [Image 2 of 2]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota 225-RIDE program volunteers pose for a group photo in front of the program's provided vehicles at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 28, 2023. Airmen are always expected to have a plan before drinking and are reminded frequently of the dangers regarding irresponsible alcohol use, but for instances where plans fall through, 225-RIDE is there to help.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 00:30
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    ADAPT
    prevention
    awareness
    USAF
    225-RIDE

