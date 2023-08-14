Airman 1st Class Kudus Anteneh, 374th Maintenance Group fuel cell maintenance journeyman, answers an on-call phone during 225-RIDE volunteer hours at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. The 225-RIDE program provides base residents with a free ride home that is safe and confidential, aided by volunteer Airmen at the Yujo Community Center.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 00:30
|Photo ID:
|7985423
|VIRIN:
|230819-F-AE827-1002
|Resolution:
|7776x5184
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brooklyn Golightly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs
