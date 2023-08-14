Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brooklyn Golightly 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kudus Anteneh, 374th Maintenance Group fuel cell maintenance journeyman, answers an on-call phone during 225-RIDE volunteer hours at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. The 225-RIDE program provides base residents with a free ride home that is safe and confidential, aided by volunteer Airmen at the Yujo Community Center.

    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    ADAPT
    prevention
    awareness
    USAF
    225-RIDE

