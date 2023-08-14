Yokota 225-RIDE volunteers work to prevent DUIs

Airman 1st Class Kudus Anteneh, 374th Maintenance Group fuel cell maintenance journeyman, answers an on-call phone during 225-RIDE volunteer hours at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2023. The 225-RIDE program provides base residents with a free ride home that is safe and confidential, aided by volunteer Airmen at the Yujo Community Center.

