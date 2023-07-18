Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe

U.S. Army Sgt. Jamai Bridges, a motor transport operator assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, spends time with her spouse and daughter prior to deploying to Europe from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2023. The brigade’s nine-month mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and deter adversaries. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks.

