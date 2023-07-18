Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe [Image 17 of 19]

    Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jamai Bridges, a motor transport operator assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, spends time with her spouse and daughter prior to deploying to Europe from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 29, 2023. The brigade’s nine-month mission is to provide sustainment support to U.S. and allied militaries training together to build interoperability and readiness to bolster NATO’s eastern flank and deter adversaries. These are only the first of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 4,500 deploying in the coming weeks.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 23:34
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Provider Soldiers Deploy to Europe [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    logisticians
    readiness
    providers

