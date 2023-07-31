Joint search and rescue operation underway for missing snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach

Courtesy Photo | Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Chelsea Garcia) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — A search and rescue operation continues Monday for a 50-year-old male snorkeler who went missing near Tanguisson Beach Sunday afternoon.



Anyone with information that may assist the search is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center at 671-355-4824.



The joint rescue effort includes resources and crews from:



- U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor

- USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)

- Guam Fire and Rescue

- Guam National Guard

- Guam Police Department



Station Apra Harbor and Guam Fire and Rescue units resumed the search Monday at first light. A Guam National Guard UH-72 Lakota helicopter crew is also flew searches. As of the afternoon Monday, the Oliver Henry crew was on scene with a Guam Police boat crew and a Guam Fire Rescue safe boat and jet skis crews conducting reef line and underwater searches with divers. Diver operations have been intermittently impacted by weather.



The initial distress call for two swimmers came to 911 dispatchers from eyewitnesses on the beach at 4:24 p.m. Sunday. One swimmer made it back to shore. Responders have since found snorkel gear consistent with what the missing man was described to have used. The U.S. Coast Guard has also activated a datum buoy, providing current feedback integrated into the search planning. The weather on scene is light winds with scattered showers, and no watches or warnings are currently in effect.



In collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-25, and other partners, responders deployed boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and drones to cover every angle Sunday afternoon. Light winds and scattered showers were present, and seas were at 6-10 feet and subsiding.



Cmdr. Greg Sickels, deputy sector commander and the search and rescue mission coordinator expressed his gratitude for the collective effort, stating, "The challenging ocean environment in Guam requires strong teamwork and precise coordination. I am incredibly grateful to all our partners for working tirelessly to ensure we spare no effort in this critical search. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."



U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam overseas search and rescue for Guam and the Western Pacific. Their broader operations encompass maritime safety, security, and stewardship in the region.



- USCG -