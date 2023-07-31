A drone operator with Guam Fire and Rescue searches for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (Photo by Kevin Reilly/Guam Fire Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7956361
|VIRIN:
|230806-G-G0020-1003
|Resolution:
|1280x605
|Size:
|159.75 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
