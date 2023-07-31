Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

    GUAM

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    A drone operator with Guam Fire and Rescue searches for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (Photo by Kevin Reilly/Guam Fire Rescue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:25
    Photo ID: 7956361
    VIRIN: 230806-G-G0020-1003
    Resolution: 1280x605
    Size: 159.75 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam
    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam
    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam
    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Guam
    partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT