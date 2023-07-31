Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (Video by Nick Garrido/Guam Fire Rescue)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2023 23:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892850
|VIRIN:
|230806-G-G0020-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109811509
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
