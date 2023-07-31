Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892850" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (Video by Nick Garrido/Guam Fire Rescue)