    Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam

    GUAM

    08.06.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Working in collaboration with Guam Fire and Rescue, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Two-Five, and other partners aboard boats, watercraft, a helicopter, and using drones U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam personnel search for a missing 50-year-old male snorkeler off Tanguisson Beach, Guam, on Aug. 6, 2023. Light winds and scattered showers were present with seas reported at 6-10 feet and subsiding. (Video by Nick Garrido/Guam Fire Rescue)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2023 23:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892850
    VIRIN: 230806-G-G0020-1012
    Filename: DOD_109811509
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint search and rescue off Tanguisson Beach in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Guam
    partners

